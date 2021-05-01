Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

