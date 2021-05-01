Warp Finance Price Reaches $650.74 on Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $650.74 or 0.01128370 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $312,377.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

