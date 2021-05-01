Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.150–0.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ($0.15-0.05) EPS.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 10,158,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.72.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

