Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

