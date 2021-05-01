Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $228.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.