Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report sales of $435.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $429.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,427 shares of company stock worth $3,943,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

