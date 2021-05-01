NEST Protocol Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $79.21 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.88 or 0.00869504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00049919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.