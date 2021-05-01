IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Announces Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 407,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,522. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

