Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

OSTK traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,862. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 388.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $261,294.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,418. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

