Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.
OSTK traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,862. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 388.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
