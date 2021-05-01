Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.09). Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 523,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,555. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

