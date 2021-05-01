$415.81 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce sales of $415.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.03 million and the highest is $417.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $281.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,032,365 shares of company stock worth $102,463,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

SMART Global stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. 370,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,994. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

