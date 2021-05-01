McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

MCD stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $236.08. 2,640,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.