Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MPV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 12,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,614. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

