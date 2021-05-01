Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,028. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.65.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.