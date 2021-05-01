Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

WMT stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

