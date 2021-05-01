Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 161 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $230.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.98. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.