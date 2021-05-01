Zacks: Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.19. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WOW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 340,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,184. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

