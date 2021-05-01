Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. 773,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

Get Enova International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,512. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.