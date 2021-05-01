Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.3% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 80,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

