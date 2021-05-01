1World Trading Down 0.4% This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. 1World has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $11,095.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.39 or 0.00867228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00049448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.50 or 0.08515872 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.