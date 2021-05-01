Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 178.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in PVH by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PVH traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $113.18. The company had a trading volume of 776,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. PVH has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.