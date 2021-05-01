Citadel Market Capitalization Reaches $184,017.69 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Citadel has a total market cap of $184,017.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Citadel has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

