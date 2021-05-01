Phoenixcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $194.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $2.01 million and $194.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,890.67 or 1.00097250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $813.00 or 0.01405739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.62 or 0.00550910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.39 or 0.00360322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00184335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,638,862 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

