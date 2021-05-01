Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report $6.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.67 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.18 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $25.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after buying an additional 1,421,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $63.47. 12,994,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,667. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.