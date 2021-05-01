KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 188,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 286,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 74,710 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 208,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.