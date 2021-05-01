ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,574. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. ExlService has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.