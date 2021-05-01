Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,494 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

