Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 95.2% in April

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zedge by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 254,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,138. Zedge has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

