Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Update

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INBP remained flat at $$1.05 during midday trading on Friday. Integrated BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 94.28% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.