Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.74.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $228.11 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.