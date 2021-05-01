QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

