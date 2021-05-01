Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $199.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $199.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM stock opened at $197.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

