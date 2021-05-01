NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%.

NYSE:NWG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 1,085,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

