Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 507,272 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,487,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,272 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,111,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. 19,930,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,093,734. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.