OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

