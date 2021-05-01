Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

