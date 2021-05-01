Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases By 100.0%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,083,000.

CTR traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,488. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

