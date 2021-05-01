PFG Advisors Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,915.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

