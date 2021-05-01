Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. 39,203,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,212,039. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

