Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Increases By 102.6%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PGOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Patriot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.