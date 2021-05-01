Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Rises By 100.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAT remained flat at $$14.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Leatt has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.