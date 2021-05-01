SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $342.08 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $342.08 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $14.94 or 0.00025833 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.39 or 0.00867228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00049448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.50 or 0.08515872 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,097,742 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

