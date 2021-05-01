Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.36). Farmer Bros. reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FARM. B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 193,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

