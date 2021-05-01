Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $7.03 on Friday, reaching $81.50. 4,384,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,862. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $279,916.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $925,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,395,083.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,483.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,213 shares of company stock worth $4,778,418 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

