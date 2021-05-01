Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.
Shares of OSTK stock traded up $7.03 on Friday, reaching $81.50. 4,384,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,862. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
