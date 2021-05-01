Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Silicom updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.79. 80,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

