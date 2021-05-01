PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.700-$2.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.PROG also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.050 EPS.

NYSE PRG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 901,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,275. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22. PROG has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

