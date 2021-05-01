Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. 77,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,700. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.