OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 106.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

