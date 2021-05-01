OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $372.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.