DeDora Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.